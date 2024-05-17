PawHut 2 Tier Hamster Cage Rodent House with Exercise Wheel

A new home for your hamster, in the form of this pet cage from PawHut. With two levels, a ladder, water bottle and an exercise wheel, they have all the necessities to stay occupied throughout the day. Keep their new home hygienic by removing and cleaning the plastic tray, just take your pet from the cage when maintaining, using the front or top opening. It's an activity centre and a resting spot - the ideal setup for small pets.