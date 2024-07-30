PawHut Wooden Hamster Cage for Dwarf Hamsters, Gerbils, Rutin Chicken

Enhance the living environment of small pets with the roomy PawHut hamster cage. With more than 3000 cm² of space for exploration and two huts, pets can enjoy playtime and relaxation. The convenient top shelf ensures organized storage of supplies. The sliding acrylic doors provide effortless observation. Perfect for dwarf hamsters, baby gerbils, rutin chickens, and animals of similar size. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size