PawHut 5 Tiers Hamster Cage Animal Travel Carrier Habitat

Keep your small pets stimulated, safe and happy with a Multi-level indoor small animal cage kit from PawHut. This animal-friendly design offers multiple platforms for exercise, fun, relaxation, and exploration for small pets like hamsters, mice, gerbils, etc. This hamster cage starter kit includes the main habitat, water bottle, food dishes, and exercise wheels. Play tubing system promotes activity and allows your small pet to move freely.

Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size