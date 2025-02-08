Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 5 Tiers Hamster Cage Animal Travel Carrier Habitat

PawHut 5 Tiers Hamster Cage Animal Travel Carrier Habitat

No ratings yet

Write a review

£37.99

£37.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut 5 Tiers Hamster Cage Animal Travel Carrier Habitat
Keep your small pets stimulated, safe and happy with a Multi-level indoor small animal cage kit from PawHut. This animal-friendly design offers multiple platforms for exercise, fun, relaxation, and exploration for small pets like hamsters, mice, gerbils, etc. This hamster cage starter kit includes the main habitat, water bottle, food dishes, and exercise wheels. Play tubing system promotes activity and allows your small pet to move freely.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Offers multiple platforms for exercise, funIncludes water bottle, food dishes, exercise wheelPlay tubing system
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here