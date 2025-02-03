PawHut Garden and Backyard Bird Feeder Coop Table Station

Enjoy the pleasant melody of birds - singing in your backyard and get closer to nature with our sturdy bird feeder. Help feed wildlife while attracting many and varied smaller birds for your pleasure. This Bird feeder form PawHut is a delightful addition to any bird-friendly area. Ideal for garden, patio and balconies, this durable wooden bird feeder with stand will attract finch, chickadees and other small birds. The roof overhang protects the landing space from rain. Wooden construction and a weatherproof finish means this bird feeder will endure years of use with very little maintenance. Provide birds a fantastic new feeding spot with this Bird Feeder.

Multi-functional activity center: bird feeder for eat, rest, play. Easy assembly with pre-cut parts and instructions. Overall: Dia40 x 113Hcm. Assembly required.

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD