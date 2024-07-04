PawHut 59cm Bird Cage with Openable Top, Stand, Tray, Feeding Bowls

This fantastic finch cage boasts a rooftop perch, so pets can enjoy the freedom outside of their cage - it makes interacting with pets easy. Two top handles for effortless carrying, you'll take this cage anywhere. The large doors allow for simple access, so you can cater to their needs and keep their space clean. Two wide perches for resting on, it's a spacious haven for birds to spread their wings and relax - a cosy home for feathered friends to enjoy. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size