PawHut Metal Bird Cage, With Plastic Perch, Swing Ring, Handle

Upgrade your pet's home with this PawHut bird cage. Birds will rest on the two perches or the swing ring, where they'll flap and stretch their wings in this spacious habitat - they won't feel boxed in. The pull-out tray at the bottom makes cleaning a breeze, keeping their living space tidy and comfortable. Food and water are provided through the two small doors and food containers, whilst the other large door provides easy access. Invest in their happiness and comfort. and watch them thrive.