PawHut Bird Cage for Budgie Finch Canary Parakeet Black

Give your bird this cage they'll love from PawHut. Made from powder-coated metal with four wheels for easy movement, it is crafted into a spacious design that gives your pet plenty of room to move about, along with three wooden perches, a wooden swing and four plastic food containers. Two oversized doors are fitted on the front with sliding food doors to provide you easy access inside the cage with minimal disruption, and it is finished with a slide-out tray on the bottom for easy cleaning. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

The spacious cage allows your pet to move Made by powder-coated metal, which is strong Two large front doors with multiple food doors

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD