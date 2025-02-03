Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Metal Bird Cage Small with Perch Food Container Handle

PawHut Metal Bird Cage Small with Perch Food Container Handle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£33.99

£33.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut Metal Bird Cage Small with Perch Food Container Handle
Keep your pet stimulated, safe, and happy with an indoor bird cage from PawHut that promotes well-being and longevity for your feathered friends. Our small bird cage provides plenty of living space and pull-out tray for bird droppings. This finch cage includes 2 plastic perches and 2 plastic food containers for your birds to enjoy. Keep them safe, keep them secure, but also keep them happy, active, and occupied for a long life worth living.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
- For small birds like finch, canary, budgie;- Multiple doors for easy access;- Slide-out tray for easy cleaning;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here