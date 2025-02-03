PawHut Metal Bird Cage Small with Perch Food Container Handle

Keep your pet stimulated, safe, and happy with an indoor bird cage from PawHut that promotes well-being and longevity for your feathered friends. Our small bird cage provides plenty of living space and pull-out tray for bird droppings. This finch cage includes 2 plastic perches and 2 plastic food containers for your birds to enjoy. Keep them safe, keep them secure, but also keep them happy, active, and occupied for a long life worth living. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size

- For small birds like finch, canary, budgie; - Multiple doors for easy access; - Slide-out tray for easy cleaning;

