PawHut Cat Tree Kitten Tower with Scratching Post, Perch, Ball, Brown

A go-to spot for playing, relaxing, climbing and scratching - this PawHut cat tree has everything your pet desires. For scratching and digging, they can sink their claws into the jute posts and pad, deterring them from using furniture. The hanging toy balls are for when they're feeling playful, whilst the perch and bed, covered in soft plush, are cosy spots for resting. Finished with a particle board frame, it stays strong and stable a safe and comfortable space for cats to enjoy.