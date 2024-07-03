PawHut Metal Bird Cage Feeder, for Small and Medium Bird - White

Keep birds safe and happy with this large PawHut bird cage. With a removable shelf, you can choose between two floors or one large area. Each area has wood perches and food containers, keeping your pets comfortable and fed. Multiple doors for easy access, so you can simply refill their food and clean their space. Resting on four wheels, you can move it around easiy with zero disturbances inside. Create a special home for finches, canaries, budgies and similar-sized birds. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size