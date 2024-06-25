PawHut Bird Cage Wooden Aviary for Canary Cockatiel Parrot

Discover the bird aviary from PawHut: A haven of space for your birds, complete with a ladder, cosy nest, and perches. Mobile on wheels, its sturdy fir wood and steel wire design, along with a weather-resistant roof, ensure outdoor use. The slide-out tray eases cleaning. Provide your feathered companions with a luxurious retreat that reflects your care and commitment to their well-being. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size