PawHut 83cm Cat Tree Tower with Sisal Scratching Post Hammock Toy Ball

Treat your cat to their own space with this cat scratching tree from PawHut. They'll be able to get cosy by resting on the hammock, which is covered in soft plush fabric. When they're feeling playful, they'll have two hanging toys that'll grab their attention, whilst the sisal post will satisfy their urges to claw and climb - deterring them from ruining your furniture. This modern cat tree will liven their days, keep them entertained and provide comfort.