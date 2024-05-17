Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Black
image 1 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Blackimage 2 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Blackimage 3 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Blackimage 4 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Blackimage 5 of PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Black

PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£22.99

£22.99/each

PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post - Black
If you want the better for your feline friend, this PawHut cat tree is for you. A safe space to act on their natural instincts, they'll climb up the different levels to keep active. The sisal-wrapped post and pad meet their urge to claw and dig, stopping them from destroying your furniture. When feeling playful, they'll swipe at the hanging toy ball for entertainment, then they'll curl up on the perches to relax, purring away in absolute comfort. Create a special haven for a special companion.
Perches give them somewhere to restMDF structure is solid and tough for reliabilityArc scratching pad is easier to use

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here