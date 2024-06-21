PawHut Cactus Cat Tree Tower Sisal Scratching Post with Hammock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A new, fun place your cat will climb, play and rest - this PawHut cat tree will bring excitement to their days. They can scratch away at the sisal-wrapped post, keeping their claws away from your furniture. It's made from particle board, so the structure is sturdy, with a flat base so it keeps balanced. When it's playtime, they have a toy ball to keep busy when alone. When it's naptime, they have a hammock made of soft chenille fabric, keeping them well-rested. Pet happiness begins with this.

A new, fun place your cat will climb, play and rest - this PawHut cat tree will bring excitement to their days. They can scratch away at the sisal-wrapped post, keeping their claws away from your furniture. It's made from particle board, so the structure is sturdy, with a flat base so it keeps balanced. When it's playtime, they have a toy ball to keep busy when alone. When it's naptime, they have a hammock made of soft chenille fabric, keeping them well-rested. Pet happiness begins with this.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.