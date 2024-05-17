PawHut Cat Tree Tower Activity Center with Hanging Ball Toy Teasing

Give your furry friends a place of their own with this multi-level cat climbing Tree. With multiple platforms to lounge and bask on, this multi-tiered cat tree is the perfect solution for homes with more than a frisky feline! It features scratching areas, offering plenty of places to stretch and exercise their claws. With multiple platforms to choose from, your little ones are bound to have an absolute blast with this easy-to-install cat tree!