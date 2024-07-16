PawHut 72cm Cat Tree Climbing Tower with Sisal Scratching Post Cream

If you want the better for your feline friend, this PawHut cat tree is for you. A safe space to act on their natural instincts, they'll climb up the different levels to keep active. The sisal-wrapped post and pad meet their urge to claw and dig, stopping them from destroying your furniture. When feeling playful, they'll swipe at the hanging toy ball for entertainment, then they'll curl up on the perches to relax, purring away in absolute comfort. Create a special haven for a special companion.