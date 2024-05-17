PawHut Cat Tree Activity Centre with Scratching Pad, Toy Ball, Grey

With this PawHut small cat tower, your pet's daily life won't be the same. If they want to scratch, climb and play, they can happily do so, thanks to the multiple levels, jute scratching pad and toy ball, which will stop them from climbing and clawing at your furniture. When it's time to rest, they have two options: a top perch, or a private cat house; both are covered in soft plush fabric for extra snugness. With this cat tree tower, every day is comfortable.