PawHut 42cm Indoor Cat Tree, Kitty Play Tower with Toy Balls, Light Grey

A place for comfort and playfulness - this PawHut cat tree will improve your pet's quality of life. With jute rope posts, they can scratch and claw, deterring them from using furniture. When they're feeling playful, they have different toy balls to keep them occupied, and once they're tired, they can rest on the top platform, which is covered in soft velvet fabric - the perfect spot for lounging. Made from particle board, it's strong and durable - a safe space for cats to be their true selves.