PawHut 72cm Cat Activity Centre with Bed, Toy Ball, Curved Pad

Cats love to play, scratch and nap and with this PawHut cat tree tower, they can do it all. Multiple levels for climbing, whilst the scratching posts allow them dig and sharpen their claws, deterring them from using furniture. When feeling playful, they have a hanging toy ball for fun. Once they're tired, they can relax on the top bed or curve perch, which are both covered in soft teddy velvet for comfort. A simple way to enhance your pet's quality of life, keeping them cosy and content.