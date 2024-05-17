PawHut Cat Climbing Frame, Covered with Sisal, Cosy Platform Grey

Introducing our PawHut barrel scratching post - a secure spot, designed to keep pets comfortable. Made of solid and durable particle board, it has three tiers for pets to climb up and down, whilst enjoying the warmth of the soft plush fabric on their paws. It's also snug enough for them to curl up and nap. They'll sink their claws into the scratching mat, stopping them from tearing your furniture apart. A compact piece that's suitable for smaller spaces It'll liven their all-day.