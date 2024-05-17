PawHut Cat Scratching Bed Pet Furniture with Catnip - Brown

With this PawHut pet bed, your cat will be living in luxury. They'll have their own space to lay and relax, whilst the scratching board lets them sharpen their claws, saving your furniture from scratches. There's catnip included, which cats absolutely love - it'll make them more relaxed and comfortable, as they settle into their new spot. Finished with an elegant look, it will fit perfectly with your decor, adding extra style to your home.