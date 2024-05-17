PawHut Cat Tree Activity Center with Scratching Massage Board Hanging

Safely satisfy your cat's instincts with this cat tree from PawHut! This small cat tree features a scratching massage board, a hanging ball with bell and a jute post for so much fun. Cat scratchers benefit both pets and owners by providing someplace to relieve cat's desire to claw and climb and save your carpets and household furniture from damage. Rest, play, exercise, your cats can spend all day on it, a comfortable unit for your furry friends.