PawHut Wall Mounted Cats Shelves with Jumping Platforms

Cats love having their own space, away from everything - that's why they'll love this PawHut shelf set. It's wall-mounted, so they can relax and observe from above, whilst the spaced platforms let them jump between different platforms. To satisfy the urge to claw and dig, they'll have sisal scratching post and mats. When tired, they can lay in their hammock, covered in soft canvas for added comfort. Perfect for smaller rooms, it utilises wall space brilliantly. A practical solution for pets to enjoy.