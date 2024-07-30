PawHut 81cm Cat Tree Kitten Large Cats Tower Activity Centre Grey

Never leave your cat bored alone again with this PawHut cat tree. A three-tier design, it combines a top round perch with cat ears for a cute look, a large middle platform, a large round house for them to hideaway in, a spring play ball that will perk up their energy and a hanging play ball for extra fun. Using particle board for a tough and durable core, the frame is covered in soft plush to prevent any fraction to your cat or kitten's fur for safety, whilst the large bottom base helps keep the tree balanced. The perfect place for them to rest and play all day.