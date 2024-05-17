PawHut 4 Tiers 104cm Cat Tree with Scratching Posts Perches, Blue

Safely satisfy your cat's instincts with this cat tree tower from PawHut! This cat tower multi-activity centre features scratching posts, a hanging ball, a comfortable condo, and perches. The included cat scratcher of this cat house benefits both pets and owners by providing a place to relieve cats' desire to claw and climb, thereby saving your carpets and household furniture from damage. Rest, play, exercise, your cats can spend all day on it!