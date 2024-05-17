PawHut Cat Multi-Activity Tree Tower with Perch House Scratching Post

Ensure your cat is happy and healthy with this PawHut cat activity centre. Using particle board for the structure so it is stable enough for them to climb and jump, it is covered in soft and plush material for comfort and safety. The tree is composed of a house, a top perch and two platforms, giving your pet plenty of space to relax and play about. It's easy to assemble too, meaning your cat will have a new favourite spot ready in no time at all.