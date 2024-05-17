PawHut 238-270cm Huge Cat Tree Tower Ceiling High Multilevel Sisal

Give your cat their own floor-to-ceiling hideout with this tall cat tree from PawHut. With multiple platforms, it's ideal for more than a pet. The middle post features scratching areas to safely keep their claws sharp. The various platforms, hammock and house giving them different places to rest. This floor ceiling cat tree is wrapped in plus upholstery so it's soft and cosy.