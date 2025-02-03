Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Small Cat Tree for Indoor Cats with Sisal Scratching Post

PawHut Small Cat Tree for Indoor Cats with Sisal Scratching Post

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.99

£20.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut Small Cat Tree for Indoor Cats with Sisal Scratching Post
Cats love to climb and rest so give them this tree from PawHut for something they'll adore. This multi-activity design features sisal scratching post, cat bed as well as a hanging ball to play with. The particleboard frame supports a wide range of activities from afternoon nap to interactive play. It's covered in soft plush for comfort and safety, finished with a cushion inside the bed so they can sleep somewhere cosy. The Scratcher allow your cats to keep their claws sharp and healthy.
Includes a cushion for comfortSisal post deters cats from using furnitureMade from particleboard
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Cat Toys, Healthcare & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here