PawHut Small Cat Tree for Indoor Cats with Sisal Scratching Post

Cats love to climb and rest so give them this tree from PawHut for something they'll adore. This multi-activity design features sisal scratching post, cat bed as well as a hanging ball to play with. The particleboard frame supports a wide range of activities from afternoon nap to interactive play. It's covered in soft plush for comfort and safety, finished with a cushion inside the bed so they can sleep somewhere cosy. The Scratcher allow your cats to keep their claws sharp and healthy.

Includes a cushion for comfort Sisal post deters cats from using furniture Made from particleboard

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD