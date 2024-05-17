PawHut Dog Steps for Bed 4 Step Pet Stairs for Sofa Dog Cat Climb

Are you looking for a way to help your cat and save your furniture at the same time? The 4 step cat scratching post bed from PawHut provides a handy, optimal way for senior, arthritic or otherwise impaired pets to continue their daily routines. Your furry friend will no longer struggle in reaching the top of the bed or their favorite window perch and will even love lounging around on the various steps. Both pet and owner gain peace of mind with this sturdy engineered wood carpet scratching post that can hold pets up to 20kg. Plush faux fleece steps are soft and gentle on paws while being tough enough for your cat to scratch, play, or sleep on. The multilevel design with 4 steps and 8 posts promotes your cat's natural desire to scratch, climb, and play while saving your furniture from destruction.