PawHut 255cm Floor to Ceiling Cat Tree with Scratching Posts

Say goodbye to ripped curtains, ruined carpets and damaged sofas and say hello to this PawHut floor-to-ceiling cat tree, designed to bring joy and adventure to pets. Multiple levels for climbing and jumping, whilst the scratching post allows them to scratch away, keeping their claws healthy. The toy ball grabs their attention, keeping them entertained. To relax, they have perches, a cat house and a hammock - all covered with velvet for added comfort. It's a haven to make each day a special one.