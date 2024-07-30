PawHut Cat Tree, Kitten Play Tower with Solid Scratching Post

The cat tower is designed with 4 layers, the bottom layer is sturdy and has a strong centre of gravity, the second and third layers are for amusing cat balls for cats to play. The fourth platform is a cat box with built-in plush stuffing for cats to rest and relax. Scratching post for cats to sharpen their claws and avoid damage to furniture, carpets and others. From many aspects considering the dynamic behaviour of cats, this cat play tower can provide a safe and relaxing space for cats.