PawHut Cat Tree with Sisal Scratching Posts, House, Perches, Toy Mouse

Thanks to this PawHut scratching tree, cats can be their true selves. They love clawing, so they'll have sisal-wrapped posts to scratch all day - deterring them from using furniture. There's a hanging toy to keep them occupied when they're feeling playful - useful for when they are alone. For resting, they will sit on either perch or use their mini house, which is great for privacy. This small cat tree is covered in soft plush fabric, bringing comfort to their daily life.