Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Grey
image 1 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Greyimage 2 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Greyimage 3 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Greyimage 4 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Greyimage 5 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Grey

PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£27.99

£27.99/each

PawHut Cat Activity Tree Kitten Play Tower 2-Tier Scratching Grey
Give your cats their own mini playground indoors with this cat tree tower from PawHut. It is crafted into a two-tier design, making it great fitting into for smaller spots whilst giving them enough levels to keep themselves amused, with a middle hammock they can sink into. Placed between the two levels are three scratching posts. Made from sisal, they safely allow your cats to scratch their claws. It's finished with soft plush covering all over for safety.
Two-tier rest and relax designDeep middle hammockTop perch and a hanging play ball

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here