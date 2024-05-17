Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Posts
image 1 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Postsimage 2 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Postsimage 3 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Postsimage 4 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Postsimage 5 of PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Posts

PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Posts

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£47.99

£47.99/each

PawHut 150CM Cat Tree Tower Kittens Activity Stand Scratching Posts
Give your adorable furry friends a cosy and secure space with the PawHut cat play tower. This multi-tiered cat tree provides multiple platforms for lounging and sunbathing, making it great for households with multiple playful cats. The middle post features scratching areas, allowing them to stretch and exercise their claws. With a range of platforms to choose from, your cats are ensured endless fun with this simple-to-install cat furniture!
Multi-tiered platforms, bed, doorway for catsMultiple sisal scratching postsSolid E1 grade particleboard construction

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here