PawHut Cat Tree, 130cm Cat Tree for Cats, Multi-Level Plush Cat Tower

Say hello to the ultimate pet haven a PawHut cat tree that changes lives for the better. An activity-filled piece, it includes jute scratching posts for clawing and digging, whilst the toy ball grabs their attention when feeling playful. When tired, they have a plethora of options to choose from - whether it's the top perches, the hammock or their own private cat house to relax in. Plus, it's covered in soft plush fabric for an extra cosy feel. Make their days extra fun and nights extra snug.

Covered with soft and short plush; Jute satisfies your cats' nature of clawing Made of high-quality E1 class particleboard

