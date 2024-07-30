PawHut 121cm Cat Tree Tower with Sisal Scratching Posts Brown

A go-to spot for playing, relaxing, or satisfying the urge to scratch and climb with this cat tree for indoor cats from PawHut. A deluxe design with scratching posts, bed, tunnel, perch and dangle ball toys. Using particle board for a sturdy construction, the frame is covered in soft plush for safety and comfort. Scratching posts allow your cats to keep their claws healthy, keep from damaging carpets, furniture, curtains, and more. With interactive cat toy for more fun.