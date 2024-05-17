PawHut Floor to Ceiling Cat Tree for Cats 5-Tier Kitty Tower Brown

Give your kittens and cats the perfect place to rest, relax and play thanks to this cat play tower from PawHut. Touching the ceiling straight down to the floor, this cat tower features five tiers of places to climb and rest, along with a cat scratching post, saving your furniture from any damage. Made with solid particle board at the core, this floor ceiling cat tree can be secured to the ceiling with the tension rod, with the height adjustable from 230cm to 260cm to get the perfect fit.