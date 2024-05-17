PawHut 4PCs Wall Mounted Cat Tree Cat Wall Shelves Grey

With this PawHut cat climbing wall, pets will enjoy higher spots, where they can play, rest and observe. It comes with a hammock and cat nest for rest and sleeping, whilst the scratching post lets them sharpen their claws, which will deter them from using furniture, and there are jumping platforms for exercise - perfect for when they're feeling playful. Covered in soft plush, making sure their spot is extra cosy. It's perfect for smaller spaces - place it on the wall for pets to enjoy.