Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts
image 1 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Postsimage 2 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Postsimage 3 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Postsimage 4 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Postsimage 5 of PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts

PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.99

£35.99/each

PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts
A heaven for all cats and kittens, you'll love bringing this cat furniture home for them to explore and fall in love. Over three tiers, this cat climbing tower features a large hideaway house, a top perch, a side sink-in basket, hanging play balls and ladders connecting the platform for easy access. A particle board frame for a sturdy structure, the cat tree tower is covered with soft and comfortable plush, with sisal cat scratching posts to keep their claws sharp and healthy.
Multi-activity cat tree with house, perch, basketSolid particle board constructionScratching posts & ladders for claw care

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here