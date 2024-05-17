PawHut Cat Activity Tree with Condo Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A heaven for all cats and kittens, you'll love bringing this cat furniture home for them to explore and fall in love. Over three tiers, this cat climbing tower features a large hideaway house, a top perch, a side sink-in basket, hanging play balls and ladders connecting the platform for easy access. A particle board frame for a sturdy structure, the cat tree tower is covered with soft and comfortable plush, with sisal cat scratching posts to keep their claws sharp and healthy.

A heaven for all cats and kittens, you'll love bringing this cat furniture home for them to explore and fall in love. Over three tiers, this cat climbing tower features a large hideaway house, a top perch, a side sink-in basket, hanging play balls and ladders connecting the platform for easy access. A particle board frame for a sturdy structure, the cat tree tower is covered with soft and comfortable plush, with sisal cat scratching posts to keep their claws sharp and healthy.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.