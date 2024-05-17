PawHut Outdoor Feral Cat House Insulated, Openable Roof Charcoal Grey

Invest in your pet's happiness with our PawHut outdoor cat house. Crafted for cosiness, its foam insulation offers warmth, whilst the slanted asphalt roof shields from unpredictable weather - suitable for outdoors. With a middle panel entrance and a front door, feline friends can come and go as they please. Gift your pet a serene sanctuary, turning your outdoor space into a wonderful haven.