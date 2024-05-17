PawHut 3-Tier Wooden Kitten Shelter for Indoor, Outdoor - Grey

The PawHut cat house - a wonderful, warm and cosy home for pets indoors or out. Consisting of three tiers, it includes multiple doors, jump platforms and floor holes for cats to move around effortlessly. Windows allow pets to observe outside their abode, satisfying their vigilant nature. Its asphalt eave provides shelter from light rain and sunlight, whilst the raised base prevents cold and dampness. A safe, snug and secure haven, creating a pet paradise for cats to love.