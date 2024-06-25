PawHut 5Pcs Cat Wall Furniture with Perch, Scratching Post - Grey

Transform limited space into a feline paradise, thanks to this PawHut cat shelf set. Designed for the wall, it's covered with soft plush and has a cosy cat house for comfort, whilst elevated platforms, scratching posts and steps keep them happy and active. It's a safe haven, where they can really experience joy and relaxation. Watch them revel in happiness, making their days that much better for this cat climbing wall.