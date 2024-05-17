PawHut Outdoor Cat House with Suspension Bridge, Houses, Balcony

Welcome to this cat kingdom - a PawHut play centre for adventurous pets. This outdoor cat house has four sensory-loaded levels, a swaying suspension bridge, balcony perches and cosy dens, encouraging feline friends to climb, leap and lounge, keeping them active and comfortable. With multiple entrances for easy exploration, its fir wood structure promotes stability, keeping pets safe. They'll roam freely in this wonderful pet paradise.