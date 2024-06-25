PawHut 8Pcs Wall Mounted Cat Shelves with Posts, Perches, Ladder - Brown

A superb solution for those with pets and limited space - our practical PawHut cat wall shelves. With eight different pieces, pets will climb, scratch and relax. Plus, it's wall-mounted, so it doesn't use any floor space. They'll sink their claws into the durable sisal, keeping them away from sofas and carpets. Crafted from sturdy particle board, ensuring cats are safely supported. Maximise your room space with a stylish cat shelf set, creating a pet paradise for your little companions.