PawHut Wooden Dog Kennel with Removable Floor, Openable Roof

This PawHut large dog kennel is what your pet needs - a private spot to relax and unwind. A wooden structure, the water-resistant paint and asphalt roof provides shelter from wet weather, whilst offering shade from the sun. You can even open the roof for air to flow through, keeping them cool and comfortable. Its raised base keeps them away from the cold and dirty ground, providing maximum warmth. Stylish and functional, it's a great addition to your outdoor space, ensuring pet happiness. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size