PawHut Wood 2-Floor Cat Condo Pet House Kitten Shelter with Window -

A private enclosure in a stylish design - this cat house outdoor, from PawHut, will be loved by stray cats. Made from fir wood for a solid structure, this outdoor cat house is crafted into a two-tier design, giving them room to move about, so they don't become bored. There is room to make a small top section for holding a litter box if needed, with the opening roof for easy access. There are several doors and windows of cat outdoor house for easy access.