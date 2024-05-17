image 1 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Grey
image 1 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Greyimage 2 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Greyimage 3 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Greyimage 4 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Greyimage 5 of PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Grey

PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Grey
Treat your cat to something they'll love for years to come with wooden cat house from PawHut. Made from solid wood, this outdoor cat house is crafted into a three-tier design, featuring a bottom hideaway hole with three round entrances, a bottom platform with a jump step in between the third platform, which features a house and balcony and a top open platform with balcony - plenty of room for them to explore, rest and cause mischief.
Strong and reliableFeaturing a bottom base and bottom platformJump step & a house with open balcony

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here