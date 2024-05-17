PawHut Wicker Dog House, Rattan Pet Bed with Soft Cushion, Cream

We all want the best for our pet - that's why this PawHut wicker dog basket is a must-have. It's somewhere to take the weight off their paws, laying on a thick-padded bed and a soft washable cushion. Suitable for outdoors, its raised base keeps them off the dirty ground, whilst the canopy offers shelter and shade - perfect for all weather conditions. Ideal for small and medium dogs, the steel structure provides safety and support. Invest in their comfort and treat them like the family they are.