PawHut Wooden Outdoor Cat House 3-Tier Kitten Shelter Yellow

Treat your cat to something they'll love for years to come with wooden cat house from PawHut. Made from solid wood, this outdoor cat house is crafted into a three-tier design, featuring a bottom hideaway hole with three round entrances, a bottom platform with a jump step in between the third platform, which features a house and balcony and a top open platform with balcony - plenty of room for them to explore, rest and cause mischief.