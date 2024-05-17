PawHut Dog Kennel for Outside Plastic Dog House for XS Dogs

Treat your pet to the ultimate relaxing spot with this PawHut plastic dog kennel. Suitable for outdoors, its slanted roof shelters them from rainwater - it also provides a cool shade during the hotter months. It is 6.5cm off the ground, stopping dampness and moisture from seeping through, so they stay dry, warm and cosy. Three windows and a large door for air to flow through, keeping their space fresh and ventilated. Quick and easy to set up, pets will have an outdoor haven to love and enjoy.